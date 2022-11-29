There Is Still Room For ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) was $3.24 for the day, down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2725018 shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On November 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $4.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2128.

Shares Statistics:

ADMA traded an average of 3.03M shares per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.84M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.82M with a Short Ratio of 21.74M, compared to 25.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 13.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.94M, up 66.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.1M and the low estimate is $173.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.