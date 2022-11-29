There Is Still Room For Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846615 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 285.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $290.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sabia James A. Jr. sold 4,165 shares for $250.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,042,228 led to the insider holds 27,102 shares of the business.

RES Business Holdings LP sold 233,334 shares of STZ for $55,780,826 on Nov 14. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 5,066,666 shares after completing the transaction at $239.06 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, STERN ZACHARY M, who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 1,233,334 shares for $239.06 each. As a result, the insider received 294,840,826 and left with 8,031,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 237.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.61.

Shares Statistics:

STZ traded an average of 991.67K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.74M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, STZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 546.00% for STZ, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.01. EPS for the following year is $12.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $11.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.36B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.