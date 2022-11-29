There Is Still Room For LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) was $234.98 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $231.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856407 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $315.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $262.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $262 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Glavin William Francis Jr bought 458 shares for $217.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,725 led to the insider holds 2,218 shares of the business.

Simonich Brent bought 920 shares of LPLA for $201,618 on Nov 18. The EVP, CAO and Treasurer now owns 6,042 shares after completing the transaction at $219.15 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Oroschakoff Michelle, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 5,213 shares for $213.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,114,539 and left with 41,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $271.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.89.

Shares Statistics:

LPLA traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Shares short for LPLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, LPLA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.97 and a low estimate of $3.23, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.46, with high estimates of $4.77 and low estimates of $4.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.91 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.79. EPS for the following year is $18.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.56 and $16.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.76B and the low estimate is $9.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.