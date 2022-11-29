There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO).

As of close of business last night, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.47, up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $54.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1780743 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HALO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares for $52.15 per share. The transaction valued at 521,490 led to the insider holds 587,177 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $538,990 on Nov 16. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 587,177 shares after completing the transaction at $53.90 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LaBrosse Nicole, who serves as the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $53.81 each. As a result, the insider received 269,053 and left with 4,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 79.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HALO traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Shares short for HALO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.14M, compared to 10.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $191.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.05M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.62M, an estimated increase of 80.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.36M, an increase of 100.30% over than the figure of $80.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $978.74M and the low estimate is $837.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.