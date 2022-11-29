There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).

In the latest session, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at $1.01 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476372 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Rekow Mathew sold 2,637 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,241 led to the insider holds 1,061,880 shares of the business.

Tewksbury Ted L III sold 18,563 shares of VLDR for $15,779 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,817,795 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, McBeath Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 893 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 759 and left with 547,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $5.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6168.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VLDR has traded an average of 3.63M shares per day and 3.11M over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.92M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.06M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.35M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.