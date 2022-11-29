There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

The closing price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) was $12.36 for the day, up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799341 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Kumar Dinesh M. sold 30,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 401,784 led to the insider holds 1,147,226 shares of the business.

Freeman Robert Thomas sold 24,000 shares of ALHC for $317,611 on Nov 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 544,529 shares after completing the transaction at $13.23 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, KAO JOHN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $13.23 each. As a result, the insider received 330,830 and left with 2,749,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.94.

Shares Statistics:

ALHC traded an average of 920.19K shares per day over the past three months and 603.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.80M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.