There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) closed the day trading at $0.63 up 144.27% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3738 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23553942 shares were traded. NAOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 40,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 23,828 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL bought 4,000 shares of NAOV for $2,296 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Cassirer Aurora, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,380 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAOV has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6313.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAOV traded about 361.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAOV traded about 113.66k shares per day. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NAOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 750.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 247.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $150k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $150k. As of the current estimate, NanoVibronix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54k, an estimated increase of 177.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318k, up 98.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33M and the low estimate is $1.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 111.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.