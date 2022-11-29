There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

The closing price of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) was $80.80 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $80.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719201 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Blum Bradley sold 9,800 shares of WWE for $589,372 on Mar 23. The EVP, Operations now owns 30,737 shares after completing the transaction at $60.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $80.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.14.

Shares Statistics:

WWE traded an average of 663.01K shares per day over the past three months and 478.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Shares short for WWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.22M with a Short Ratio of 8.15M, compared to 7.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.05% and a Short% of Float of 60.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WWE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.