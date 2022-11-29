This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

As of close of business last night, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock clocked out at $3.30, up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858738 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $3.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9878.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBAR traded 513.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 463.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 890.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 848.55k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 22.03, BBAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 686.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $224.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.37M to a low estimate of $224.37M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.43M, a decrease of -42.40% over than the figure of -$79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.