This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

In the latest session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) closed at $0.65 down -4.88% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0332 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14616060 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ContextLogic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On December 02, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on October 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Jain Tarun Kumar sold 88,000 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 65,375 led to the insider holds 94,729 shares of the business.

Szulczewski Piotr sold 2,726,819 shares of WISH for $1,969,309 on Oct 28. The 10% Owner now owns 26,730,644 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Szulczewski Piotr, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,041,160 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,550,669 and left with 29,457,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5302.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WISH has traded an average of 18.81M shares per day and 19.12M over the past ten days. A total of 673.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.66M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.25M with a Short Ratio of 43.03M, compared to 51.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $838.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -65.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $769M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.