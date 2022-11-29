This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

As of close of business last night, HubSpot Inc.’s stock clocked out at $288.72, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $290.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107847 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $295.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $286.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $350 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $303.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,578,730 led to the insider holds 639,780 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of HUBS for $2,419,950 on Oct 18. The Executive Chair now owns 648,280 shares after completing the transaction at $284.70 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $286.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,431,000 and left with 658,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $862.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 279.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 353.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUBS traded 776.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 844.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $425.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.58M to a low estimate of $422.3M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.19M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.54M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.79M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.