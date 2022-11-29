This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)

In the latest session, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) closed at $6.49 up 23.38% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546183 shares were traded. MICS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 200 shares for $5.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,079 led to the insider holds 1,800,800 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of MICS for $2,349 on Nov 23. The 10% Owner now owns 1,800,600 shares after completing the transaction at $4.70 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,100 shares for $4.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,636 and bolstered with 1,800,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MICS has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MICS has traded an average of 13.02K shares per day and 24.23k over the past ten days. A total of 3.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MICS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 141.09k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.