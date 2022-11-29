Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0165 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271265 shares were traded. ASTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.40 and its Current Ratio is at 27.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 28, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 75,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 24,652 led to the insider holds 6,421,340 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 133,688 shares of ASTC for $51,751 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 6,346,340 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 93,879 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,900 and bolstered with 6,212,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has reached a high of $0.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5139.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTC traded about 290.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTC traded about 497.19k shares per day. A total of 48.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.02M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 39.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.