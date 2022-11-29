Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) closed the day trading at $1.25 up 8.70% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058971 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1290.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRXP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when VAN VOORHEES SETH bought 16,337 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 18,215 led to the insider holds 16,377 shares of the business.

Hurvitz Chaim bought 40,408 shares of NRXP for $44,449 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Hurvitz Chaim, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 171,780 shares for $1.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 185,522 and bolstered with 459,592 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2975.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRXP traded about 286.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRXP traded about 573.57k shares per day. A total of 66.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.