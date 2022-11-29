Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)

The closing price of NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) was $37.74 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $38.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180731 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,000 led to the insider holds 50,218 shares of the business.

Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of NUVA for $275,000 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 55,218 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.36.

Shares Statistics:

NUVA traded an average of 700.59K shares per day over the past three months and 624.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Shares short for NUVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.1M to a low estimate of $292.6M. As of the current estimate, NuVasive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.79M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.38M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.84M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.