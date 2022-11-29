Update from AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575387 shares were traded. AGFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $3.

On December 12, 2018, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 21,400 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 38,345 led to the insider holds 53,450 shares of the business.

Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 32,050 shares of AGFS for $54,283 on May 19. The CEO now owns 32,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFS has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0887, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8677.

Shares Statistics:

AGFS traded an average of 756.90K shares per day over the past three months and 337.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 264.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 286.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.2M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.18M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.43M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.99M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.1M and the low estimate is $183M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.