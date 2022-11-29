What shareholders can do to beat the market with GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) stock

In the latest session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) closed at $7.93 up 28.73% from its previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2034825 shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GCT has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 166.8k over the past ten days. A total of 40.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.95M. Insiders hold about 28.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 324.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 170.23k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $533.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.39M and the low estimate is $533.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.