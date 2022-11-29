What shareholders can do to beat the market with Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock

As of close of business last night, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s stock clocked out at $363.28, up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $361.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099388 shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $368.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $361.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LULU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $345.

On October 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $320 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares for $351.80 per share. The transaction valued at 66,491 led to the insider holds 4,102 shares of the business.

Gibson Kourtney bought 200 shares of LULU for $56,024 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 1,302 shares after completing the transaction at $280.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $468.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $251.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 319.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 316.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LULU traded 1.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.68M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.28, with high estimates of $4.39 and low estimates of $4.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.05 and $9.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.89. EPS for the following year is $11.36, with 30 analysts recommending between $12.07 and $9.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.53B and the low estimate is $8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.