What shareholders can do to beat the market with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) stock

In the latest session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed at $0.44 down -5.60% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0259 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2148002 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4301.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when LEBEL FRANCOIS sold 6,667 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 5,594 led to the insider holds 644,790 shares of the business.

LEBEL FRANCOIS sold 6,096 shares of SPPI for $4,913 on Jun 22. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 651,457 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Brennan Nora, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 3,569 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,802 and left with 360,215 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8247.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPPI has traded an average of 4.56M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 188.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.13M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 6.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.9M and the low estimate is $32.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,871.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.