What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) stock

As of close of business last night, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.27, down -2.84% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105265 shares were traded. WTER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2690.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.90 from $1.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when RAUCH DAVID ERIC bought 180,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTER has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5439.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTER traded 591.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 656.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.46M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WTER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.6M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.66M and the low estimate is $88.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.