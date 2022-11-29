Which analyst expects Confluent Inc. (CFLT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Confluent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.99, down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $22.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366195 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CFLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $27.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Liu Ying Christina sold 708 shares for $20.11 per share. The transaction valued at 14,238 led to the insider holds 39,370 shares of the business.

Verbowski Chad sold 9,441 shares of CFLT for $189,859 on Nov 22. The SVP of Engineering now owns 338,391 shares after completing the transaction at $20.11 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kreps Edward Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 232,500 shares for $22.47 each. As a result, the insider received 5,223,117 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $85.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CFLT traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.5M with a Short Ratio of 12.92M, compared to 11.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $570.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.96M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.67M and the low estimate is $711.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.