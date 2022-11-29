Which analyst expects Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed at $4.66 down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $4.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826971 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 204,400 led to the insider holds 174,250 shares of the business.

MacDonald James J. sold 333 shares of SANA for $2,091 on Feb 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 429,417 shares after completing the transaction at $6.28 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $19.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4852.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SANA has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 965.58k over the past ten days. A total of 189.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.47M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.27M with a Short Ratio of 24.93M, compared to 25.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.29% and a Short% of Float of 28.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$2.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.15 and -$2.8.