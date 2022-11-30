A correction may be in store for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Bilibili Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.40, up 22.32% from its previous closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34453999 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BILI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11.50 from $42 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $69.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BILI traded 8.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 394.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.08M. Insiders hold about 3.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.37M with a Short Ratio of 32.15M, compared to 29.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$2.01, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 25 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $800.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $828.07M to a low estimate of $786.72M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $818.28M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $884.27M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $954.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $834.47M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.