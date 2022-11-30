A correction may be in store for Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Matterport Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.00, down -3.54% from its previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3050251 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Krikorian Jason sold 213,823 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 893,609 led to the insider holds 17,650,164 shares of the business.

Krikorian Jason sold 368,255 shares of MTTR for $1,555,767 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 17,863,987 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Krikorian Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 330,670 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,497,075 and left with 18,232,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5329, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0649.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTTR traded 3.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 23.10M, compared to 29.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.23M and the low estimate is $141.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.