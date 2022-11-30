A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

After finishing at $6.50 in the prior trading day, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $6.62, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591297 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 868.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.68M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.92.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11k, an estimated increase of 123,263.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 77,504.71% from the average estimate.