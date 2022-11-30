A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

After finishing at $57.86 in the prior trading day, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $55.16, down -4.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554995 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 356.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Walker Karen sold 5,000 shares for $60.69 per share. The transaction valued at 303,466 led to the insider holds 50,158 shares of the business.

Walker Karen sold 11,961 shares of SPT for $741,024 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 11,959 shares after completing the transaction at $61.95 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 37,200 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 2,448,928 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $117.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 525.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.1M to a low estimate of $64.88M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.36M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.1M, an increase of 31.60% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $310M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.