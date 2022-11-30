An average trading volume for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $9.71 in the prior trading day, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $10.06, up 3.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996410 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JELD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $9.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 18, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 22,500 shares for $10.02 per share. The transaction valued at 225,371 led to the insider holds 76,500 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD for $582,142 on Nov 01. The 10% Owner now owns 54,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.78 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,050 shares for $8.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,102 and bolstered with 54,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $27.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 612.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.