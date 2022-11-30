An investigation into MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s technical aspects

The price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $10.52 in the last session, up 7.79% from day before closing price of $9.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1307327 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNSO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $13.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNSO traded on average about 762.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 398.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.84M. Insiders hold about 5.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MNSO is 1.87, which was 1.01 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $381.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.3M to a low estimate of $376.51M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $417.13M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $395.56M, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $395.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395.56M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.