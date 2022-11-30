An investigation into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $6.73 in the prior trading day, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at $6.81, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867823 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 3.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SMFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 195.00, compared to 0.68 this year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.