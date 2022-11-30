An overall feel about Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.99, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943186 shares were traded. HUSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when TERWILLIGER JOHN F sold 4,630 shares for $4.02 per share. The transaction valued at 18,613 led to the insider holds 671,540 shares of the business.

SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares of HUSA for $65,550 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 157,976 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 564,000 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 699,304 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1565.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUSA traded 937.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 425.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 590.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 715.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.