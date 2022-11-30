An overall feel about IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $48.59 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $48.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979562 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares for $47.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,561,866 led to the insider holds 157,084 shares of the business.

EISNER MICHAEL D bought 73,641 shares of IAC for $3,444,926 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 124,484 shares after completing the transaction at $46.78 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,758,351 and bolstered with 64,723,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $140.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAC has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 86.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.37M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.87 and -$14.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.41 and -$8.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s year-ago sales were $924.07M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.59B and the low estimate is $5.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.