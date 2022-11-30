An overall feel about KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) closed at $30.78 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $30.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652532 shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KB Home’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares for $28.77 per share. The transaction valued at 856,684 led to the insider holds 143,363 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $50.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KBH has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 905.57k over the past ten days. A total of 86.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 5.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KBH is 0.60, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $7.53, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.96B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.