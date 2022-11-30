Analysis of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): Selected Notes

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at $180.83 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $182.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83148222 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $176 from $141.33 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $360 to $288.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $360 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Musk Elon sold 4,400,000 shares for $191.63 per share. The transaction valued at 843,163,160 led to the insider holds 445,617,432 shares of the business.

Musk Elon sold 5,450,000 shares of TSLA for $1,093,165,509 on Nov 07. The CEO now owns 450,017,432 shares after completing the transaction at $200.58 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,751 shares for $222.50 each. As a result, the insider received 834,542 and left with 185,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $402.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 265.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 76.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 80.58M shares per day. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 78.27M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $26.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.