Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) closed the day trading at $10.07 up 67.83% from the previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28746447 shares were traded. APEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 09, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 09, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Black Jeffrey G. bought 10,000 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 62,000 led to the insider holds 265,000 shares of the business.

Black Jeffrey G. bought 15,000 shares of APEN for $84,900 on Feb 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Black Jeffrey G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $5.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,200 and bolstered with 240,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APEN has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APEN traded about 103.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APEN traded about 2.95M shares per day. A total of 40.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.37M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $18.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.4M to a low estimate of $17.63M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.35M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.81M, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.99M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.5M and the low estimate is $86.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.