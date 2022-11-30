Are analysts optimistic about CinCor Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CINC) stock?

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) closed the day trading at $12.50 down -11.41% from the previous closing price of $14.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3105859 shares were traded. CINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CINC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.00 and its Current Ratio is at 52.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $22.

On October 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2022, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sofinnova Partners SAS bought 133,333 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,999,990 led to the insider holds 4,220,979 shares of the business.

5AM Partners VI, LLC bought 600,000 shares of CINC for $18,000,000 on Aug 15. The 10% Owner now owns 3,953,990 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 83,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,490,000 and bolstered with 4,209,470 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINC has reached a high of $43.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CINC traded about 345.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CINC traded about 606.1k shares per day. A total of 40.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CINC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 791.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.39 and -$3.46.