Are analysts optimistic about HUYA Inc.’s (NYSE:HUYA) stock?

The closing price of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) was $2.28 for the day, up 10.68% from the previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2376237 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on November 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3.60 from $4 previously.

On September 29, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $2.90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6111.

Shares Statistics:

HUYA traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Shares short for HUYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.03M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.26M to a low estimate of $316.89M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.4M, an estimated decrease of -31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.16M, a decrease of -25.40% over than the figure of -$31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.56M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.