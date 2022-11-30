Are Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) closed at $72.18 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $71.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546793 shares were traded. DLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Couling John D sold 40 shares for $69.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,761 led to the insider holds 79,195 shares of the business.

Couling John D sold 4,300 shares of DLB for $291,202 on Oct 04. The SVP, Entertainment now owns 79,235 shares after completing the transaction at $67.72 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Couling John D, who serves as the SVP, Entertainment of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $66.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,300,809 and left with 79,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dolby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLB has reached a high of $96.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLB has traded an average of 435.50K shares per day and 499.39k over the past ten days. A total of 97.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 764.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DLB is 1.08, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $310.04M to a low estimate of $300.27M. As of the current estimate, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.02M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.