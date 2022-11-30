Are Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Fisker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.25, up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2828126 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $13 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

On September 15, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 7,500 shares for $10.30 per share. The transaction valued at 77,250 led to the insider holds 6,850 shares of the business.

Zuklie Mitchell bought 5,000 shares of FSR for $56,775 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 80,226 shares after completing the transaction at $11.36 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Huhnke Burkhard J., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 6,639 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 73,009 and left with 14,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29563.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $22.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSR traded 5.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.80M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.79M with a Short Ratio of 52.30M, compared to 46.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 31.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106k, up 11,664.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16,157.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.