Are Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) closed at $0.13 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0026 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6362159 shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1229.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $1.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3281.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JAGX has traded an average of 3.04M shares per day and 2.67M over the past ten days. A total of 145.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.40M. Insiders hold about 20.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 5.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.63M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.15M, an increase of 339.90% over than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 321.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $20.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.