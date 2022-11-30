As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) offers stability

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) closed the day trading at $1.38 up 5.34% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501112 shares were traded. BOLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 800,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 3,703,991 shares of the business.

Quinn William P. bought 5,000 shares of BOLT for $23,575 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 20,154 shares after completing the transaction at $4.71 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Quinn William P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 35 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 162 and bolstered with 15,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOLT has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0601.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOLT traded about 142.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOLT traded about 324.72k shares per day. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 948.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$2.42.