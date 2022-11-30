As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) offers stability

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) closed the day trading at $3.65 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879303 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6214.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 39,112 led to the insider holds 327,499 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 9,995 shares of NMR for $24,288 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 177,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5 shares for $0.00 each. As a result, the insider received 0 and left with 187,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7713.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMR traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMR traded about 903.22k shares per day. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

NMR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.11, up from 35.00 a year ago. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.