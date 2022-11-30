As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) offers stability

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed the day trading at $77.13 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $76.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702902 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $73 previously.

On September 26, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $97.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLNT traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLNT traded about 791.29k shares per day. A total of 84.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Shares short for PLNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $928M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $912.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.