Considering eMagin Corporation (EMAN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) closed at $0.81 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508987 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7655.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 23,905 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 20,152 led to the insider holds 2,937,563 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 704 shares of EMAN for $592 on Nov 28. The 10% Owner now owns 2,961,468 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,918 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,628 and left with 2,962,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8573.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMAN traded on average about 253.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 256.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.