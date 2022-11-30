Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $27.15 in the prior trading day, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at $28.07, up 3.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6693748 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $32.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares for $35.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,286,339 led to the insider holds 351,436 shares of the business.

Lindeman Steven W sold 50,000 shares of CTRA for $1,777,500 on May 26. The Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops now owns 233,002 shares after completing the transaction at $35.55 per share. On May 25, another insider, Barron Francis Brian, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.52 each. As a result, the insider received 335,200 and left with 281,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 792.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.99M with a Short Ratio of 35.65M, compared to 31.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CTRA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 2.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.4M, an estimated increase of 432.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $432.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 159.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $6.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.