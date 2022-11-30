Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $32.15 in the last session, up 1.39% from day before closing price of $31.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904485 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On October 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Tangney Jeffrey bought 2,950 shares for $34.50 per share. The transaction valued at 101,775 led to the insider holds 252,950 shares of the business.

Jorgensen Paul W. bought 15,000 shares of DOCS for $482,864 on May 20. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 197,676 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On May 02, another insider, Wampler Kira Scherer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $39.88 each. As a result, the insider received 87,727 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $68.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCS traded on average about 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.75M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.31M, compared to 15.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $591M and the low estimate is $488.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.