Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $3.38 in the last session, up 5.30% from day before closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104953 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded -0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2118.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQX traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 304.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.59M. Insiders hold about 8.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.96% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.37M, compared to 11.19M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.