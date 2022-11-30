ETRN (Equitrans Midstream Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.86 in the prior trading day, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at $8.16, up 3.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2394906 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.50.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 433.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 16.67M, compared to 15.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETRN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.