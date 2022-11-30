GWH (ESS Tech Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at $3.24 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091317 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Dresselhuys Eric P. sold 14,339 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 54,758 led to the insider holds 1,367,520 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 6,350 shares of GWH for $24,249 on Nov 21. The President now owns 2,397,089 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Evans Craig E, who serves as the President of the company, sold 58,217 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 207,314 and left with 5,583,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 558.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $16.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9474, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3236.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GWH traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $61.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,159.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.