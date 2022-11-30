HNST (The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $2.71 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739715 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HNST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Rexing Rick sold 5,192 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,174 led to the insider holds 336,868 shares of the business.

Gerstberger Peter C. sold 6,759 shares of HNST for $19,601 on Nov 21. The Chief Digital & Strat. Officer now owns 424,389 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Warren Jessica, who serves as the Chief Creative Officer of the company, sold 7,633 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 22,136 and left with 598,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8905.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HNST traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 934.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 4.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.35M and the low estimate is $320.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.