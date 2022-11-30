How is Berry Corporation’s (NASDAQ: BRY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $8.69 in the prior trading day, Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) closed at $8.88, up 2.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555968 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 1,000,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 9,603,600 led to the insider holds 6,797,000 shares of the business.

Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu sold 1,000,000 shares of BRY for $9,603,600 on Nov 08. The 10% Owner now owns 6,797,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,825,000 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 24,012,500 and left with 7,797,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.64M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.39% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $213.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $241M to a low estimate of $173.3M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $143.41M, an estimated increase of 48.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.42M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $48.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $710.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.95M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $975M and the low estimate is $884M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.